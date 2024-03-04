    Search
    Hamnoy Village, Lofoten, Norway

    By George Bychkovsky
    This picture was taken from a famous viewpoint on the Lofoten Islands. It is a classic postcard Lofoten view with rorbuer fishermen-houses and mountains in the background.

    I took this picture in February on my last tour to Norway. The weather was changing fast, and there were many opportunities to capture this place under different weather conditions.

    This picture is my best of Hamnøy; an almost clean sky with that navy hue which is calm and powerful at the same time. The evening low tide helped to enhance the foreground.


