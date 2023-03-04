Volcanic Beach, Tristan da Cuna, South Atlantic Ocean

Picture Story

There is a very remote island in the middle of the South Atlantic which very few people visit by the name of Tristan da Cunha. Only about 200 people live on the island and make their living catching lobsters and growing potatoes. There is a large potato patch just outside the township where everyone has a parcel to farm. Interestingly, residents often have "vacation homes" out by the potato patches (about 1km from the township) and use them for their holidays!

In 1961, a major volcanic eruption engulfed their harbour and much of the island. After being evacuated, some came back to live there.

Of course, the lovely thing about a volcano is the resulting black beaches of volcanic rock. It looks like a paradise but is exposed to the cold, brutal winds of the Antarctic. Only the hardiest live there, isolated from the rest of the world, save for the occasional fishing vessel or expedition ship (such as ours) that comes in for a visit and brings supplies.

Here is a bit more information about this little-known island:

Tristan da Cunha, colloquially Tristan, is a remote group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean. It is the most remote inhabited archipelago in the world, lying approximately 2,787 kilometres (1,732 mi) from Cape Town in South Africa, 2,437 kilometres (1,514 mi) from Saint Helena, 3,949 kilometres (2,454 mi) from Mar del Plata in South America and 4,002 kilometres (2,487 mi) from the Falkland Islands. As of October 2018, the main island has 250 permanent inhabitants, who all carry British Overseas Territories citizenship. The other islands are uninhabited, except for the South African personnel of a weather station on Gough Island.

Tristan da Cunha is a British Overseas Territory with its own constitution. There is no airstrip on the main island; the only way of travelling in and out of Tristan is by boat, a six-day trip from South Africa.

