Brunnhorn Mountain, Hofn, Iceland

In the shadow of the famous Vestrahorn mountain in Iceland, Brunnhorn is an amazing subject to photograph due to its spectacular location and always surprisingly unpredictable conditions. For this sunrise shot, I was gearing up for a windy, cloudy morning with lots of moving clouds and otherwise dynamic conditions. It turned out to be a cloudless morning without a single detail in the sky; therefore, I have chosen to concentrate on the scale of the scene (using the zoom 'compression' technique) and bringing in an old church into the composition to hopefully convey the scale of the scene in the way it is perceived when one is at the location.

