Port Orford, Oregon, USA

Fog and low clouds are fairly common along the Oregon coast and whenever they appear, my excitement jumps in to high gear with creative energy.

This was Spring along the coast which means lots of variable weather conditions are possible. We were very fortunate to have somewhat clear skies and no offshore marine layer during the day. The shot here was taken during the sunrise period, just south of a wonderful little fishing village called Port Orford. We had left our hotel in Bandon well before the sun signaled a new day and headed for the Port Orford area to begin our shooting day there. Along the way, we could see a sky full of stars so we knew we'd have a visible sunrise with no chance of rain.

We motored through the small town and then pulled off the coast highway at a turnout. The road here follows the ocean and beaches which mean many of the pullouts have great views of the landscape. At this location, there is a wide bay with distant mountains with sea stacks off shore. The second we slowed to pull off, we saw the incredible fog layer hanging low over the water, sucked in to the mountains and sandy beach, with openings here and there as it covered the ocean. We quickly set our tripods and watched as the sun slowly started to illuminate the sky. I was shooting mainly with my wide angle lens, capturing the bay and mountains with the surf rolling in on the sandy beach. These were some of my favorite shots of the morning.

When I felt I had enough wide angle shots, I turned my attention to the sea stacks offshore. The visibility would ebb and flow as the fog shifted, so I decided to work to isolate them as best as I could. I put on my Fujifilm XF100-400mm lens and zoomed in tight. I shot various compositions as the fog revealed and then hid the stacks. I shot variations from 1 stack to 5 stacks visible. This particular shot I particularly enjoyed because it's clear what you're looking at, AND, there is such strong color blocking with the sky, fog and ocean. One of my favs!

We shot the rest of the day but the excitement of the mornings shoot was not to be matched. It was an incredible confluence of environmental factors and location that produced some amazing images.

