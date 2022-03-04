Northton Beach, Isle of Harris, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

My partner and I headed for this beach as everywhere else that day was being rained on! We had the beach to ourselves, being in January it was bitterly cold, and quite grey when we arrived, but as the sun dipped the colours just exploded and we managed to capture these lovely reflections and clouds. If you look at the "mouth of the cloud crocodile" you can see the isle of Pabbay. Also on the horizon are Ensay and Shillay far in the distance. The isle of Harris has become a magnet for people doing workshops (more so than ever in wintertime!)as a result the main beaches and viewpoints are being shot every day with social media now being swamped with images from same locations, it's nice to go to the quieter places and find that peace, and just how peaceful does this look? The only footprints here, were my own....

