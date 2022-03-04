Karousades Yialos, Corfu, Greece

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The photo was taken in winter after a heavy rain at a small break i had the time to take only 3 shots before rain started again. Yialos Karousadon is a small beach at the north of Corfu island the frond of the beach is about 70 meters long. I love this place and i go there often to make some shots. Tha day was very windy and the sea was very rough, i had to put my tripod very low with extra wait so the camera will remain still. i used one ND filter 10 stop sto get 20 Second shot so the waves will not be visible and to get that silky surface on the sea. It was great fun that day.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

