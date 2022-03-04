Isle of Eigg From Muck, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Sunsets and sunrises off the North West coast of Scotland are often beyond belief. But so can the time be when the sun hasn't risen yet and there is just a pink glow in the sky - as here. In the event, there was no beautiful sunrise over the horizon but thick, grey cloud and a rough and windy passage back from Muck (where we were anchored) to a safe anchorage on the Isle of Mull. In this picture, the unmistakable Sgurr of Eigg is visible. There were seals on the rocks just below and a circling gulls on the right. Worth waking up for!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now