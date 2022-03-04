Aerial View, Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This photo was taken during my first visit to São Miguel Island a few years ago. This is the largest in the Azores archipelago, which is located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. As the plane approached to land, it took a path parallel to the coast. Since I was seated at the window, I was lucky to have this nice view. I grabbed the camera and made several shots. It is always a challenge photographing from planes, but the day was clear enough, and the window was actually clean. I focused manually to ensure proper focus, and also used the camera’s stabilization to counter the plane vibrations. I chose a stopped down aperture of f/8, as I knew this was a good set-up for this lens.

The view shows the Ilhéu (small island) of Vila Franca do Campo, which is the village in front of it, on the coast. This small island is one of the many volcanic calderas of the island, with the added attraction of being located in the sea. As such, it is a popular place with visitors during the summer, which are attracted by the secluded inner beaches of the caldera, and the warm water. The crossing from the mainland is done by boat, and takes only a few minutes. In the photo, it is possible to see such a boat crossing to the island. In the distance, one can also see the interior of the island, and several of its volcanic cones. I was lucky because the usual cloud cover had lifted for a while, allowing such a magnificent view of São Miguel.

During my visit to São Miguel, I visited this Ilhéu, and that was one of the highlights of my trip. This small island has become even more famous in the last few years thanks to a diving event that is sponsored by a well-known energy drink.

