Pleneuf Val Andre, Brittany, France

The Verdelet islet is located in the commune of Pléneuf-Val-André, in Brittany (France).

According to legend, one day, the giant Gargantua was walking on the coast of Val-André. The glutton must certainly have been looking for a place to take a nap after eating and drinking more than necessary. Still, he was bothered by a “stone” in his boot. He sent it flying carelessly and narrowly missed Pléneuf Point! For the giant, a simple flick was enough to land what was, in fact, a huge rock off the coast of Val-André. Thus, Gargantua left, walking at a brisk pace: the islet of Verdelet was born.

Classified since 1973, many seabirds have come to nest there, notably the great cormorant, which is one of the rare nesting sites. During high tides, you can cross the tombolo that leads there and learn to recognize the different species hiding under the rocks, taking care not to disturb them too much!

You can access the island on foot during high tides. To cross, make sure that the tidal coefficient is greater than 90. Leave 1.5 to 2 hours before low water, and start returning 30 to 45 minutes after this time.

For this image, I went there relying on the weather forecast, which seemed favourable. I could only see the sun for 5 minutes before it disappeared! Sunset corresponded to the time of high tide. I simply used a 3-stop GND Medium filter and a 3-stop ND filter.