Tresaith Beach, Aberporth, Ceredigion, Wales

Tresaith Beach in Aberporth boasts a terrific waterfall toward its northern end and at the right tide and time of day represents a terrific photographic opportunity.

Checking the tide tables low tide was forecast for around 5 pm with sunset at about 4.45 pm. Allowing an hour before sunset I arrived just before 4 to scope out the best locations and to set up for the shot.

I climbed the rocks with the camera securely tucked into my rucksack for it to only come out once I reached the right spot. Take no chances on slippery rocks.

At this time of the year, the sun is low never rising very far in the sky and so it was selectively illuminating the further headland of Ynys Lochtin.

With my Olympus EM1X and Olympus 12-40mm f2.8 now safely mounted on my tripod I dialled in the Live ND32 for a 0.8 sec f6.3 exposure at native ISO200 at the 12mm setting of the lens.

With the sun lowering of the headland I managed a number of frames at different zoom settings and at slightly different locations to make the most of the trip before it disappeared.

