Rockville Bridge, Marysville, Perry County, Pennsylvania, USA

I have driven many times past the north side of Harrisburg, PA where the highway crosses the Susquehanna River. The bridge in this image crosses the river about a mile upstream of the highway, and it has often caught my eye. The bridge was built between 1900 - 1902, and is the longest masonry arch span railroad bridge in the world. I decided to visit and photograph the bridge in January this year, having noticed the snow-covered ice on the river, and thought that it would yield interesting images. The bridge is still in use, and while I was there a long freight train passed, but I preferred my shots without the train. I produced this image using an HDR Photo Merge of three shots to allow me to show details in the masonry structure of the bridge's arches, while retaining the beauty of the sky and snowy river ice.

