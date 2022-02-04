Port of Call, Sandbanks Provincial Park, Picton, Ontario, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The northern shore of Lake Ontario usually doesn't begin to develop an Arctic feel until at least mid January, but when it does it does so quickly. Recently we experienced a deep freeze which lasted for a few weeks, and during that time the lake would change hourly, intermittently frozen on the shore, and then blasted clean by a windy lake storm. Once things stay cold for an extended period of time though, the ice begins to reach further out from the shore and stabilize into massive chunks. In the spring the shoreline calves small icebergs that are a delight to witness.

This morning I visited the West Point area of Sandbanks Provincial Park. Known for it's idyllic white sand beaches and massive tourism draw during the summer, the mood this day was much more subdued and quiet....my preference, and the preference of most other landscape photographers.

The rising sun is entering the scene from the left side, through a thick bank of ice fog further out on the lake. The diffuse light was ideal to retain the mood of the lake while also accentuating the highlights. the huddled ice sheets within the frozen inlet were a deep cold tone creating a great colour balance.

Photographing near the large ice formations is something which must be done with caution. The frozen surface is quite varied in depth and structural integrity. Having grown up beside the lake, over the years I've become adept at recognizing the safe places to step from observing the ice colour and texture. Please respect the Lake, it's beautiful yet terrifying.

