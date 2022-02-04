Pitchoff Mt, North Elba, New York, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This was the end of the year hike for me for 2021 in the last week of December. It is a short but relatively steep hike in parts near Lake Placid in the Adirondack high peaks region. This was a last minute choice after seeing conditions were likely to cooperate for a beautiful sunset, unlike the previous month where it seemed that we never even saw the sun. I went solo, passing a few along the trail that turned around prior to the viewpoint due to extremely icy conditions on the steepest parts of the trail. I ended up having the entire place to myself on what ended up being a calm, relatively warm (20 degrees Fahrenheit) evening in the mountains.

