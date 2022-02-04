Ocean City Fishing Pier, New Jersey, USA

The Ocean City fishing pier is an iconic landmark in Ocean City, NJ. It is one of the most photographed locations on the New Jersey shore. Located just off the 14th street entrance to the boardwalk the pier extends 635 feet into the ocean. The pier is unique for ending in a "T" shaped fishing platform that gives it a slightly different look from most piers.

To capture this photo I awoke at zero dark thirty way before sunrise on a summer morning. I made the 45 minute drive to the location and began working to setup this composition. Cloud cover prevented the sun from breaking through like a typical sunrise. However these conditions were fortunate since the sky lit up in beautiful pink and purple tones. Using a longer exposure I timed the shutter click to capture the perfect wave to create the leading lines I was envisioning.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now