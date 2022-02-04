Lightroom Ice Cave, Vatnajokull, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

High on my bucket list for a number of years has been visiting and photographing ice caves. Like sand dunes they are always changing, albeit at a decidedly slower pace. While there are some in Alaska, for me, living on the US east coast, it’s quite a bit easier to experience this otherworldly beauty in Iceland. After some research I found a guide outfit that led photo-centric tours to more distant caves.

After a quick sunrise shoot at Breidamerkursandur, the Diamond Beach, we met our guide and drove to Vatnajokull. From there, it was an easy two mile trek across the glacier to the first of two caves we would visit. When our guide Patrick announced its name, I smiled. It was Lightroom. How appropriate for my first ice cave visit! The name was not a nod to the many photographers visiting but rather to a hole in its roof that let light steam into a central chamber. At first I was a bit anxious about the steady stream of visitors, but the guides all cooperated to let only small groups enter at a time. Nevertheless, I had to be careful about framing and shooting to avoid other people. Still I came away with some nice shots and would like to visit other ice caves if the opportunity arises.

Since my trip Lightroom and the other cave we visited, Treasure Island, are no longer accessible. I recommend you do some research and select a guide outfit that understands the needs and goals of photographers and avoid the less expensive tours that deliver busloads of tourists all to the same spot. Since winter weather in Iceland is so unpredictable, I suggest staying in the Jokulsarlon area for a couple of days in case of scheduling delays.

