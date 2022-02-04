Lake Ontario, New York, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

During stretches of sub-freezing winter weather, the shoreline of Lake Ontario transforms into a fantasyland of ice sheets and towers. As sunset approached one evening while I was exploring the shore, a large sheet of “pancake” ice among the smaller pieces caught my eye. As the large pancake bobbed in the icy water, it got snagged on a submerged boulder, causing the center of the ice sheet to pop out. The pancake was tuned into a glazed donut just as the pastel pinks and blues of sunset began to creep into the sky, and made a perfect foreground for this icy winter shot.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now