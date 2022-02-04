Boos, Rhineland Palatinate, Germany

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I was on the road in the Eifel to find winter photo subjects. Near the small village of Boos, I found an even row of bare trees along a country road, which I liked very much. The snow-covered landscape appeared in a natural black and white and I could really enjoy photographing in the cold silence. In the series of pictures taken that day, I really like the simplicity and regularity. I supported the clear and calm mood with a relatively generous exposure.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

