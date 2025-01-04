    Search
    Petit Minou, Brittany, France
    By Marie-Eve Glasson

    The lighthouse of Petit Minou is located in Britany and helps the ships find their way to Brest. It was the first stop after a 12-hour drive from Switzerland—what a change of landscape! It is late October, and storms are on their way to hit the continent.

    That night, we managed to get some nice long-exposure shots of big waves and heavy clouds. A few minutes later, rain and stronger winds hit us, making long-exposure shots a real challenge.

