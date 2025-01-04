Petit Minou, Brittany, France

The lighthouse of Petit Minou is located in Britany and helps the ships find their way to Brest. It was the first stop after a 12-hour drive from Switzerland—what a change of landscape! It is late October, and storms are on their way to hit the continent.
That night, we managed to get some nice long-exposure shots of big waves and heavy clouds. A few minutes later, rain and stronger winds hit us, making long-exposure shots a real challenge.
Get a VIP Membership
Benefits of VIP Membership
-
Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
-
Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
-
Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
-
Download eBooks worth £19.45
-
Create your Personal Portfolio Page
-
Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
-
We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
-
Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
-
High priority on picture submission
-
Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours