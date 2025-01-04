Isleornsay, Isle of Skye, Scotland

This location was a kind of last-minute decision to visit; I think it's fair to say some members of the group were a wee bit underwhelmed by choice, shall we say, before we got here, but that was soon to change.

This is a telephoto lens location, which is something I really love using for Landscape Photography as it moves away from the traditional wide-angle shots and gives you a totally different perspective; within about 40 minutes of getting here, the weather just went crazy, huge dark storm clouds passing overhead with rain and snow showers over the mountains to the rear, at one point the mountains totally disappeared which is no mean feat given the size of the backdrop! This shot was the result of being set up and just watching the weather change; in this instance, the backdrop and lighthouse remained in a tiny spotlight of light from the southwest whilst all around was plunged into gloom, brilliant to watch, even better with a camera.

Upon returning to the car, I don't think any member of our group had a bad word to say about the location!