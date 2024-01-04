Winter Woodland, Correncon, Switzerland

We don't get a lot of snow in December these days anymore. Temperatures tend to fall below freezing point on only a very few days. If we're lucky to have any precipitation during that period, the snow disappears quickly a day or two later. So when the weather forecasts predicted this annual routine would happen in the first week of December last year, I got excited. Not only would the temperatures be sufficiently low, but there would also be snowfall. And to top it all, it would happen on a Friday, with the entire weekend expected to be cold. So I knew how I would spend the weekend.

No other season transforms a landscape as profoundly as winter does when the snow arrives. I have a lot of agriculture around where I live, and when the fields are harvested in late summer, much of the landscape tends to look quite dreary. But snow has the power to turn a dull sight into a winter wonderland. Many spots that I wouldn't even look at in other conditions suddenly become appealing, and compositions appear out of nowhere in places I wouldn't consider under different circumstances.

With this in mind, I decided to ignore the list of locations I have scouted over time and just head out into the blue, roaming around, observing the landscape and waiting to be inspired by nature. And sure enough, it didn't take long. I walked past a small woodland I had passed a hundred times before. It is anything but spectacular, but with the barren trees covered in snow, some yellowish hues shining through very subtly, and a few dominant trees lined up nicely, it looked quite magical. I'm quite happy with the resulting image and didn't mind that the snow started to melt on the Monday after that weekend. Winter has arrived, and I'm looking forward to more snow in the coming weeks.

