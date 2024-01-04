Hunter Canyon, Moab, Utah, USA

Occasionally, we are blessed with one of those great mind-bending photo moments where we exceed all expectations of ourselves. I'd been up this same favored canyon of mine a few days before, hoping that our recent cold spell had created ice. I had to be hopeful as the canyon was dry at this time last year, a result of our continued drought. I love to photograph ice. It is transitory, fleeting. A few degrees of temperature can cause it to melt or morph into something else.

I turned the first canyon corner and then a second. The canyon narrows here and turns away from the sun. The shallow stream appeared unmoving, and along its sides was ice-broken.

I walked slowly along the bank, seeing where the cold of the night had started the process of ice reforming. At a slight bend where no direct light landed during the day, I saw a few larger sheets of ice along the bank with enough pattern to work with. An adjacent ledge provided the perfect place to plop my pack. I put my 70-200 Nikkor on my D850 body and kept my gloves on my hands. My tripod had grown a few ice crystals.

As I worked, the ice kept forming and changing its edge line. I paused and watched, placing my ungloved hands in my coat's armpits to warm my fingers. I turned back from my gear, and there she was! I had to adjust my composition just a little and quickly because I knew she could disappear just as quickly as she'd arrived since the ice was still forming. The artist had to switch to tech mode to ensure success.

This image was made as a 4-image blend. The long lens angle was too oblique to get the entire tight scene in focus in one frame. I checked the stability of my tripod, tightened the head, and made four manual focus frames at f/16.

And that's why I like photographing ice. A mountain, arch, tree, etc., you can most often return to, and it will be the same, maybe even better. You can wait for the light to be right. Not so with ice. If you chance upon ice, that's nice, don't think twice! Work it!

