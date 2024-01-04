    Search
    Easter Cranich, Dava Moor, Highland, Scotland
    By Steve Oates

    On a recent trip across the Dava Moor between Forres and Grantown on Spey, I intended to walk up to the 3 ruins on the lower slopes of Carn Ruigh Chorrach, starting with the lower Easter Crannich. However, conditions as I left the car, were stunning; some weak sunlight cast a warm glow and just the perfect amount of an ideally placed mist.

    I decided to grab a couple of images from almost the roadside and was glad I did. In the 15 minutes it took me to walk to a more preferential shooting position, the mist had dissipated, and some of the magic was lost.


