Shadows, Coldstream, Scottish Borders

Picture Story

I received a camera for my 40th birthday from my family. I had always wanted a decent camera as I loved viewing photos of others. I set out to try it on a local estate, knowing there might be an opportunity to photo some wildlife or other things. Having walked for a few hours taking many random shots of everything from frosted leaves to fungi on the side of a tree I was approaching some hedgerows which looked as I was getting closer to light up these wonderful shadows on the path before me.

The sun was coming out from being the clouds and lit up the hedgerows on my approach casting the shadows in this shot. I loved the 'creepy' effect it gave when edited in snapseed, I also added a little ambience and detail. I then edited in snapseed.

