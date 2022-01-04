Pournarokastro, Patra, Achaia, Greece

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Almost weekly, weather permitting, we go hiking to nearby places close to my place of residence, which is Patras, Greece - with some fellow hikers. On this occasion, we decided to visit a village called Pournarokastro and which lies on the slopes of Mt Panachaikon, just over the city of Patras. It had snowed a little bit so, we thought that it might be a good chance to see some snow - something not as usual for our area - except for higher up in the mountain. I was instantly attracted by the shadow of a leafless, fig tree on this apparently old, abandoned, stone-built house. I feel it was worth pressing the shutter and capturing the image!

