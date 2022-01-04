Light and Shadow, Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Light and Shadow. I have been accused of “photoshopping” this image – not true – although the timing was impeccable!

My wife and I were walking the narrow streets of Montalcino, a hill town in Italy famous for its Brunello red wine, looking for the warm, Mediterranean light that Tuscany is famed for. We rounded a corner and there it was – a light and its shadow! It stopped us in our tracks. Not only was the shadow in perfect alignment with the streetlight but it gave the illusion that the shadow extended into the stone wall.

Although I would like to claim that the capture of this image was planned for it was all about being in the right place at the right moment and simply looking for a scene to photograph.

