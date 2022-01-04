    Search
    Betatakin, Navajo National Monument, Arizona, USA

    By Bob Stewart

    Picture Story

    This was taken in 2007 with a Canon Powershot, which proves to me that the bigger and better the camera doesn't necessarily result in quality photos. This camera brought me back to photography after some time away. I thought I'd dabble in digital without spending a lot of money. I've since upgraded equipment several times, but don't have any photos that are much better than this one. We were on vacation in Arizona and Utah when we took this guided tour down 700 feet and a few miles out. I was struck by how the shadows deep in this canyon brought out the abandoned cliff dwellings. By the time we had to hike back out, the temperature had climbed (it was June) and I moseyed out with an Australian fellow of similar age. We walked a while and rested a while. No hurry, but my family made it back to the car about an hour ahead of us. Bad move, since I had the car keys!

