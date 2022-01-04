Belmar, Monmouth County, New Jersey, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This was shot on the beautiful Jersey Shore, in Belmar. I had just bought the well reputed Nikon S 14-30mm f4 and was looking forward to seeing what it could do. I knew I wanted to do a long exposure shot for the sunrise. I used a 10 stop neutral density filter by Blue Frog which allowed me to leave the shutter open for 5 minutes. The sun stayed hidden behind a cloud bank the entire morning but the skies were dramatic nonetheless.

