Ribbons, Picton, Ontario, Canada

I came across the largest wild grape vine I've ever seen in a local forest near Picton Ontario, Canada. The largest section was almost 1 foot in diameter. The age of this vine is evident by the large tree branches it has absorbed. I'm always fascinated by being in these older untouched forests, everything seems to be quite symbiotic and content. Here's a close up of the spectacular bark a grape vine of this age has.

I decided to use a macro lens to show the excellent bark detail. Setting up on a tripod I focus stacked to get the image sharp throughout the frame since the vine weaved quite a bit closer, and farther from the lens. Unfortunately this require 45 stacked images and really pushed my CPU to the limit! Still, I'd do it all over again.

