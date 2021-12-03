Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Every winter I try to make a couple of trips to the Icefields Parkway, which is the highway through the Rocky Mountains of western Alberta, Canada, between Banff and Jasper. The area in this picture is about midway between, right along the highway. It's known as The Weeping Wall, as water weeps out of the 1000 foot high cliffs all year round. In the winter, amazing ice forms onto the cliffs, and it is very popular among the ice-climbing community. On this day last week, it was overcast, which softened the light, but also really made the blue of the ice pop. This is a close-up zoom of an area of the ice falls maybe 100 feet up the cliff and 30 feet high.

