Reflection Lakes Frost, Mt Rainier National Park, Washington, USA

On a cold and clear early October morning, I arose early at my campsite at Ohanapecosh Campground in the southeast corner of Mt. Rainier National Park. I drove the 20 miles or so up to Reflections Lakes before sunrise.
The day promised a bluebird sky with no wind and a bit of new snow in the higher elevations. Unlike in summer, I had the location to myself. I quickly moved around the perimeter of the lake and found this composition using the frost-covered grass at the lake's edge to frame Mt. Rainier's reflection in the lake just as the sun was hitting the peak. The lake itself was still in shadow.
I did a focus stack and exposure blend to ensure that I captured this beautiful scene fully. This special morning is one of my best memories of Mt. Rainier, NP, to date.
