Miradouro Da Boca Do Inferno, Sao Miguel Island, The Azores, Portugal

This place is well known for its dense fog, and it is usually difficult to get a clear view. It had started to rain. The recommendation is usually to wait patiently because, somewhat unexpectedly, the fog begins to lift, most of the time partially but revealing a breathtaking landscape as if layers get peeled off to show the beauty in hiding. Those few who remained in the rainy weather after what appeared to be impossible got rewarded with this view.

Get a VIP Membership Benefits of VIP Membership Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues

Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues

Download ALL back issues (both magazines)

Download eBooks worth £19.45

Create your Personal Portfolio Page

Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page

We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers

Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

High priority on picture submission

Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours