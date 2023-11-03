River Barle, Simonsbath, Exmoor, Somerset, England

This was one of those days when I went out into the Exmoor National Park with an image in mind. However, Plan A failed; it had become too overgrown, so it was a quick rethink, guided by the fact that the main A39 road was closed in part around the Lynmouth area; this made me head towards Exford with the intention of circling via Simonsbath back to Barnstaple.

On the journey, I decided to head for a location I had previously visited just outside of Simonsbath, where you get a beautiful view over Cornham Brake into the river valley of the infant River Barle. It's a scene that typifies Exmoor's rolling moorland geology and fauna.

The light was forever changing with clouds bubbling up over the high moorland in the stiff breeze, and it was then time to sit, have a cup of coffee and wait for that gap in the scudding clouds for the sun to illuminate the whole area just how I wanted it, infilling the valley with gorgeous autumn light. It was good fortune to have a distant storm cloud and rain as well.

