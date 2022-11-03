Avon Fall, Colorado, USA

This was my first time experiencing Autumn in Colorado. I went with the expectation that I would come home with photos of aspens. My first day here, I was scouting some potential locations on a map and saw this hill close to where I was staying.

Based on the location, I decided it should be a good spot for sunrise and I guessed correctly. Every morning I would make the trek up this hill during twilight hours and then sit and watch the sunrise.

The way the golden light touched the tops of the mountains and then slowly spread was mesmerizing to watch; even more so when it began lighting up the vibrant oranges and yellows. This view was especially eye-catching. Many times, Autumn in Colorado is synonymous with yellow aspens, but this was by far one of my favorite views from this entire trip.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now