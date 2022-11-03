    Search
    Avon Fall, Colorado, USA

    By Lindsey Englar

    This was my first time experiencing Autumn in Colorado. I went with the expectation that I would come home with photos of aspens. My first day here, I was scouting some potential locations on a map and saw this hill close to where I was staying.

    Based on the location, I decided it should be a good spot for sunrise and I guessed correctly. Every morning I would make the trek up this hill during twilight hours and then sit and watch the sunrise.

    The way the golden light touched the tops of the mountains and then slowly spread was mesmerizing to watch; even more so when it began lighting up the vibrant oranges and yellows. This view was especially eye-catching. Many times, Autumn in Colorado is synonymous with yellow aspens, but this was by far one of my favorite views from this entire trip.

