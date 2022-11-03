Autumn Reflections, Yedigoller National Park, Bolu, Turkey

Yedigoller is a National Park in Turkey. Yedigoller means Seven Lakes in Turkish, and the name comes from the seven lakes that form part of the national park. The lakes are surrounded by beautiful trees and pine forests. In autumn the leaves of the trees turn into beautiful colors of yellow, orange, pink and red and they paint the nature with vivid colors.

It’s a favorite place for photographers in autumn as you can always see magnificent foliage colors, reflections, and mist. The place also gets a lot of tourist attraction for the same region. As the sun rises up, the fog lifts and the colors of the trees display their beauty by the help of sun light. Needless to say, reflection of these beautiful trees on the water makes the scene even more picturesque, forming a festival of colors to my eyes.

