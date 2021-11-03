Lost Maples NRA, Vanderpool, Texas, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

On a visit to Lost Maples Natural Recreation Area in the hill country of Texas I started a hike before the sun came up to try and reach the top of a ridge for a sunrise photograph. I reached the ridge, and the fog was so thick I couldn’t see more than a few feet in front of me. A different kind of beauty appeared; this is one of the only locations the Bigtooth Maple is found in the state. While it was the very beginning of the fall season the fog added a great mood. This pond caught my eye on the way back to camp and I was able to soak in the atmosphere of the incoming season.

