Lightning On The Mittens, Monument Valley, Arizona, USA

It was late afternoon at Monument Valley Navjo Tribal Park and I noticed a thunderstorm forming to the right of the scene. I scrambled to get my tripod, camera and lens and then found a location near the vistor's center where I could a good view of the Mittens area. I took a few pictures to set the exposure and then I put my camera into intervelometer mode to capture a photograph every 2 seconds. After about 30 minutes I quit photographing, not knowing what I captured. Once I looked at the photos I saw this capture of a lightning bolt on the Mittens, and a second capture of a cloud to ground lightning strike to the right of this one.

