Lightning On The Mittens, Monument Valley, Arizona, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
Picture Story
It was late afternoon at Monument Valley Navjo Tribal Park and I noticed a thunderstorm forming to the right of the scene. I scrambled to get my tripod, camera and lens and then found a location near the vistor's center where I could a good view of the Mittens area. I took a few pictures to set the exposure and then I put my camera into intervelometer mode to capture a photograph every 2 seconds. After about 30 minutes I quit photographing, not knowing what I captured. Once I looked at the photos I saw this capture of a lightning bolt on the Mittens, and a second capture of a cloud to ground lightning strike to the right of this one.
Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes
Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
• Download ALL back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor