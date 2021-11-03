Archangel Falls, Zion National Park, Utah, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The hike to the Subway in Zion National Park and back is around 7 miles and an all day affair including several hours for photography and lunch. The upstream hike of the Left Fork of the North Creek doesn’t require any canyoneering skills but some bouldering, stream crossings and walking in the creek are needed, all part of the fun. Just a bit before the Subway is Archangel Falls, really a series of small cascades. In late fall, the cottonwood trees turn yellow and provide nice color to the scene. Even in late morning, the canyon wall keeps it in shade. Fall weather also lessens the chance of flash flooding, and the lower stream flow makes hiking the creek far easier. On the other hand, the lower water flow reduces the size of the cascades. I compensated for this by experimenting with various shutter speeds and compositions that emphasized the seasonal quality of the location.

The trip to the Subway requires a permit from the National Park Service. While the weather is quite temperate in late October, and we did it in shirtsleeves, the Subway itself is surprisingly cold, so bring extra layers. While we wore regular hiking shoes, I recommend you use canyoneering shoes with sticky rubber soles. I saw several photographers slip and fall trying to climb ledges inside the Subway itself. While it’s nearly impossible to get lost on the hike to the Subway, on the return recognizing when to exit the canyon and begin the climb to the rim is important. Take the time when first reaching the creek to look around, especially at that section of canyon wall you descended, and note the trail markers.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now