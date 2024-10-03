West Coast National Park, Western Cape, South Africa

The latest issue of the magazine is out now! Download

The West Coast National Park is a stunning natural reserve that offers a rich array of landscapes and activities for outdoor enthusiasts. Located just inland from Saldanha Bay and a short 1.5-hour drive from Cape Town, the park centres around the picturesque Langebaan Lagoon. This lagoon, with its vivid azure waters, serves as the park's focal point.

The scenery is a dazzling mix of white dunes, rare fynbos bushes, verdant wetlands, and the rolling waves of the ocean. It's a dream destination for hikers, cyclists, mountain bikers, bird watchers, and nature lovers.

The park is a haven for birdlife, with over 250 species recorded annually, representing more than a quarter of South Africa's total bird species. One can visit various bird hides strategically located throughout the park to observe these diverse avian species in their natural habitat.

At Tsaarsbank, along the seashore, there are fascinating rock pools to explore and discover the marine life of the West Coast.

In this long-exposure photograph, the typically rugged coastline of the West Coast National Park is transformed into a serene and mystical landscape. The turbulent seas, known for their untamed energy, are softened into a silky, ethereal mist that gracefully envelopes the jagged rocks. The water appears as flowing clouds, gently caressing the shoreline, creating a juxtaposition between the calm softness of the sea and the stoic resilience of the dark, time-worn rocks.

I wanted to evoke a sense of timelessness, capturing a fleeting moment when nature's raw power is tamed into a serene tableau. This tableau reflects the coastline's enduring strength and ephemeral beauty.