Grasses, Cape May, New Jersey, USA

Recently, I have been fascinated with grasses and how their mass is made up of hundreds of blades and stalks. I believe that there is a purpose for everything, for this plant(s) to exist in nature every aspect of its makeup has a function. From light-gathering to the feeding of earth's elements and water. Roots anchor it in its birthplace, and its reeds and leaves are dispersed in space to best take in the Sun's rays. What seems to be a chaos of reeds is really a perfect balance of nature.