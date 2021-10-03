Lake Lewisville, Lewisville, Texas, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

In February of this year, we had one of the coldest winter storms in the history of North Texas. Five consecutive days near zero are unheard of here. On top of that many homes where without power during this time my own included. Lake Lewisville is about 100 yards from my back yard and attempting capture just how cold it was I walked to the shore for this shot. I was only outside the time it took me to get to the shore and it rivaled the coldest I have ever felt. It was an unusual sight for our Texan eyes.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now