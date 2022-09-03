McClure Pass, Redstone, Colorado, USA

Picture Story

I love shooting in Colorado during the autumn color change. This I was created on McClure Pass, near Redstone, Colorado. In a nutshell to achieve this look, focus your image with any camera and choice of lens. Set your camera settings to a (handheld) position somewhere between 1/8-1/30--slower if you have a dark situation that will allow you to do so. Then set you ISO 100 and adjust your aperture accordingly; usually the smallest aperture you can achieve so you can leave the shutter open as long as possible. (On this image I was set at ISO 100, .6 second on the shutter, at f22 to achieve a good exposure.)

As you are exposing the image, manually pull the camera upward, in a steady straight line through the exposure and you will achieve a blur on your image. If you shake it'll be represented in the image. If you jerk upward, I find the opaque look is not even throughout the image and therefore doesn't hold the same appeal.

I like to find trees that are seated in low lying bushes or have seedlings nearby because it helps frame the image with a solid layer of color above and below the tree stumps. For me, with Aspens beautiful white trunk, they are one of the most success species I find this technique works on, however I have bee successful in the spring when there are tulips lined up next to each other because the stem is thick and allows for nice linear lines with the leaves at the bottom offering varying colors of green.

When I go into post, I may use a touch of exposure control to lighten or darken but this is straight off the film card. There is a nice pullout at the top of McClure Pass that gives you a sweeping view of the Marble Valley where the historic Crystal River Mill, an iconic photography destination resides to the east, and Kebler Pass to the southwest, which is home to the largest Aspen forest in the World!!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now