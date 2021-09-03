Eastbourne, East Sussex, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

What do you do on a very gloomy damp January afternoon? Go to the beach, of course. It was late afternoon and low tide. I pick up my tripod and camera bag and walk down to the beach. I was very surprised to find that I was not on my own. A few brave people were walking their dogs and local fisherman were searching for bait on the exposed sand.

I made my way down to the shoreline, it had stopped raining for a while. I look at the sky. On the horizon, the last glimmer of daylight was breaking through the dark dramatic clouds. I decided to set up my camera near one of the old groynes which had been exposed by the retreating tide. The old groyne was silhouetted by the remaining light of the blue hour helping to add a little more drama to the composition.

The light was fading fast within a quarter of an hour it would be gone completely. Even with the camera ISO set to 400 iso I was getting an exposure time of 30 seconds at my desired aperture of f/11.

I moved quickly along the beach hoping to be able to make a few more exposures before the light faded completely. But I soon had to pack up, it had started to drizzle again, and the very last glimmers of the light had disappeared.

I was pleased was my afternoons' work, it showed me that you can always make interesting landscape images even, on a dark damp January afternoon.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $100

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now