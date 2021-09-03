Darby Beach, Wilsons Promontory, Victoria, Australia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Wilsons Promontory (known as the Prom locally) has been a summer retreat for Victorians for decades and I have been visiting regularly since my childhood. It was one of the very first national parks in Australia and is a magical place of sand dunes, wild deserted beaches, granite peaks and dense bushland. The First Nations people lived in this area for thousands of years and their middens are still quite visible amongst the coastal dunes and scrubland. This particular dune is at Darby Beach at the mouth of the Darby Creek.

In summer access to the beach is via a narrow track that skirts the creek for about 500m, and in summer one usually meets a number of snakes along this path (we met 5 on our last summer visit). However in winter the access avoids such meetings but the weather is less kind. On this winters day there were many rain squalls coming in off Bass Strait driven by a freezing southerly wind. I had only recently acquired the Sony A7R and I was concerned about its weather proofing so I kept it well protected. I had a Canon EF 24mm F2.8 lens which I found paired very well with this camera using one of the early Viltrox adapters. Autofocus was slow, but it worked and was adequate for landscape work. The sand was quite wet from the rain so there were no problems of dust and grit entering the camera despite the wind. The windswept dune top contrasted well with the bleached sticks of a long since dead bush and with the backdrop of the threatening sky, it was a picture I was quite pleased with.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $100

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now