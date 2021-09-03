Castlerock, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

One afternoon I was driving into the small seaside town of Castlerock in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland. It was my intention to photograph the sand dunes and the pier known as the Barmouth. As I was approaching the town I looked to my right and saw an approaching rainstorm with a double rainbow shining through the sun. I immediately stopped the car and grabbing my camera and tripod I ran across the road to the grass verge. I set up thinking how the crop of barley made a good foreground interest. I managed to grab a few shots before the light disappeared. It was a case of being in the right place at the right time

