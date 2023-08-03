Pamlico River, Washington, North Carolina, USA

It had been overcast and raining for several days along the coastal region of North Carolina. It was the end of January, and I was visiting family and decided to venture out to see if there were any photo opportunities. I was not very optimistic, given the weather. Still, when I arrived along an inlet along the Pamlico River, I was excited to see some fog over the water and a solitary sailboat.

I walked along the water's edge until the boat was positioned away from the land. I set up my camera and tripod and took photos using my 70-200mm lens. I checked my focus and settings to ensure the boat was sharp. The water current and light wind were slowly moving the sailboat in different directions, so I worked quickly and then waited to see if the boat would move to a more pleasing angle. I took several photographs with it positioned in different areas of the frame, but I liked this one the best. In post-processing, I converted the image to a B&W even though the raw image contained little color. Also, I increased the brightness and contrast since the image was underexposed.

In selecting this composition, my goal was to have all focus on the sailboat and include the vastness of the empty sky to emphasize the boat further. I like the feeling of solitude that this conveys. Also, I think the lack of color in the photograph further simplifies the image.

