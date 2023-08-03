Moody Haines, Alaska, USA

I love to visit Alaska, especially early in the season as most of the mountains still have a good covering of snow.
My first stop is Haines. There is a magnificent 150 mile drive to get there along the Haines Highway from Haines Junction in the Yukon Territory.
This day I was walking around town and saw this gap in the clouds revealing the mountain top. I sped to this specific location in order to make the shot.
Originally I viewed this as a black and white image, but I prefer the subtle colours in the image.Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
• Download all new issues of the magazine
• Download all back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor