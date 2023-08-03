Madison County, Illinois, USA

My wife and I were born and raised in the Midwest, having lived in Central Illinois for the last 45 years. So, we must travel to get to beautiful and cool places. This is not complaining, just a fact! In fact, we love to travel and have been to many lovely places.

Central Illinois is a farm country where corn, soybeans and wheat are grown, and one can see pretty far across the fields. Not great for landscape photography. Only a snowstorm can hide all the messy distractions that farm country can provide.

On this particular morning, we were getting about three to four inches of the white stuff and decided to take a drive through some of the farm areas and see what we could find. I was drawn to this particular tree next to the road with the melting snow. I really liked how the road diminishes in the background, and the small mailbox balances the scene.

