Clingman’s Dome, Gatlinburg, Tennesse, USA

My boyfriend and I woke up at 3am to leave our house and make the drive to see the sunrise at Clingman's Dome. This particular photo is of the observation deck at the top. The mountains name in Cherokee is Kuwahi or ᎫᏩᎯ, meaning "mulberry place." It is also the tallest peak in Tennessee, and the third tallest peak East of the Mississippi River. This was a cold, strenuous hike, but it was worth it. The views from even the parking lot were spectacular.

