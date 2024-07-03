Shenandoah National Park, Virginia, USA

It was our last day visiting Shenandoah National Park, and I wanted to capture the sunrise behind this forlorn tree. The pre-dawn air in the Blue Ridge Mountains was very chilly, as would be expected in mid-September. By 5:30 a.m., my husband and I(who is always a good sport about these early morning photo sessions) were on Skyline Drive, making our way to the Hazel Mountain Overlook in the dark.

Unsurprisingly, we were not alone. This overlook is known to be one of the best sunrise spots in the park. Mother Nature did not disappoint, as we were treated to quite a show.

