    Ancient Tree, North Wales

    By Stephen Bell
    My wife's parents have a small farm in North Wales, and they own pockets of rough mountain terrain for grazing sheep. I set about exploring these different locations and found this ancient tree. I've seen it in leaf, and it was clear that it was clinging to life in a very exposed position. Happily, it was still upright in March when I got the shot I had visualised of the naked tree's convoluted form silhouetted against a bright sky.

    I also tried a longer exposure to blur the clouds, but the weather that was shifting also made the branches of the tree blur, and I lost the fine twigs' detail I was after. I 'saw' this very much as a graphic that I planned to turn monochrome.

    I returned a year later to shoot the tree again, but that winter's storms had done their worst, and the old tree had sadly gone. But at least I have this souvenir!


